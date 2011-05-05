CBS News sends home royal wedding live with Sencore receiver/decoder

To bring all of the pomp and pageantry home to U.S. viewers, CBS News used a Sencore (www.sencore.com) MRD 3187B receiver/decoder for its remote network coverage of the royal wedding of Prince William and Catherine Middleton on April 29. Paired with a high-performance HD encoder, the MRD 3187B delivered MPEG-4 AVC-compressed live HD feeds from London for broadcasts of "The Early Show" and "CBS Evening News with Katie Couric."

The Sencore MRD 3187B provided low-latency, high-quality MPEG decoding that enabled the network's New York studio to interact with on-location sites in near real time. The MRD 3187B was used to support the multiple satellite paths that were transmitted to New York. "The Early Show" began its daily coverage on Monday from the Tower of London, with a single encoder and MRD 3187B receiver decoder providing the primary switched feed and backup feed to the CBS News studios in New York via the network's London news bureau. Beginning Wednesday, April 27, the "CBS Evening News" began including live shots from Westminster Abbey via the Sencore MRD 3187B paths.

On the wedding day, CBS News provided live special coverage of the wedding from 4-9 a.m. EDT from both Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace, and also broadcast the "CBS Evening News" and a primetime special live from London. For the wedding coverage from Westminster Abbey, the network used four broadcast paths with the MRD 3187B providing the ASI stream to New York for decoding.