CBS News Renames Its Streaming Service, Expands Live Coverage

CBS News has announced plans to expand live news coverage on its streaming service and to give the national stream a new name, CBS News 24/7.

The service, which is being rebranded from CBS News Streaming Network to CBS News 24/7, will feature new programming and double the amount of live hours to cover breaking news.

“CBS News 24/7 is a decidedly ambitious evolution of our streaming efforts,” said Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures. “Data backs up our bet on a fresh, timely and distinctive approach to breaking news and live coverage. Our audiences crave it, and we’re in the best position to deliver it.”

“Our commitment is to mirror on the stream the same level of world-class reporting and analysis that CBS News viewers expect from our television broadcasts,” added CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews. “The expansion of John Dickerson’s program, `America Decides’, and the upcoming `CBS News Confirmed’ show are just a few of the ways in which we are driving the next generation of viewers to this high-quality reporting that sets CBS News apart.”

In addition to more live news, CBS News 24/7 will debut a live, whip-around newscast eponymously named “CBS News 24/7” to capture what’s happening across the globe in real time. The “CBS News 24/7” show will debut as a one-hour news block in June.

More details about the new programming are available here .

CBS News also announced that its streaming services, across national and local, were streamed for more than 21.3 billion minutes in 2023. CBS News 24/7 (currently known as the CBS News Streaming Network) is the 24/7 anchored streaming news service from CBS News and Stations that is available free to everyone with access to the internet. It’s 14 local streaming channels are collectively #1 in streaming minutes vs. in-market competition. It is available on more than 30 platforms across mobile, desktop and connected TVs for free, as well as CBSNews.com and Paramount+ and live in 91 countries.