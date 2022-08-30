CBS News Colorado Announces New Community Journalism Initiative
By George Winslow published
Reporters will be working from neighborhood newsrooms and the station will add 10 hours of local news per week starting Monday Sept. 12
DENVER—In a notable example of how broadcasters are working to reinvent local news, CBS News Colorado is launching a major community journalism initiative and adding 10 hours of additional local news coverage each week beginning Monday, September 12, 2022.
The initiative relies on neighborhood newsrooms where every journalist, including all members of the news team, regularly covers important local news in their own backyards and is a dramatic shift from traditional TV news reporting.
Additional local newscasts are also being added from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The new newscasts will boost the station's weekly local news output to 45 hours a week on TV.
“This initiative will make a meaningful impact across the diverse communities we serve,” general manager Tim Wieland said. “Our goal is to develop new relationships in our communities, allowing us to source more original content at the neighborhood level. We’ll share this content across our streaming, digital and broadcast platforms – including the 10 hours of additional news coverage each week.”
“The hard-working journalists at CBS News Colorado will serve our communities with reporting that resonates with the audience,” news director Kristine Strain added. “They’re not only taking on the most pressing topics, but also looking at what is working, what is not, and sharing solutions. We live in these communities, know the people we serve, and we care about continuing to make Colorado a great place to live.”
Viewers can tune in to newscasts live on TV and streaming on CBS News Colorado on connected televisions, on the CBS News App or on Pluto TV. To watch, visit www.cbscolorado.com (opens in new tab).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
