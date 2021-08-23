CBS News And Stations Launch CBSN Baltimore

BALTIMORE, M.D.—CBS News and Stations have launched CBSN Baltimore, the 12th of ViacomCBS’ 13 local direct-to-consumer streaming news services in major markets across the country.

It also announced that CBSN Miami will be the next streaming local service to launch.

CBSN Baltimore features anchored programming and coverage of live breaking news events in the region, produced by WJZ-TV.

“We are very excited to launch CBSN Baltimore and extend our community-leading newscasts to our viewers on a 24/7 basis,” said Audra Swain, vice president and general manager, WJZ-TV. “As our audience viewing patterns continue to evolve, WJZ will be at the forefront of the ever-changing digital space with original content and programming on CBSN Baltimore. We plan on using this platform to present extended versions of news stories and community specials that are hyperlocal and of great importance to our audience. In addition, we will be expanding our franchise of ‘Purple’ programming on CBSN Baltimore, and will feature more hours of Ravens news coverage than any other station in the market.”

CBS became the first major media company to launch a local OTT news service when CBSN New York debuted in December 2018. Since then, the company has launched CBSN Local services in Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco Bay Area, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Denver, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth and Sacramento. Following today’s debut of CBSN Baltimore, CBS News and Stations will soon be launching CBSN Miami.

(Image credit: CBS News)

CBSN Baltimore is available through CBSN, on CBSNews.com and on the CBS News apps for mobile and connected TV devices. In addition, the service is available through CBSBaltimore.com and the CBS Local mobile app.

CBSN Baltimore also launched on Paramount+ on August 23 and will be available on Pluto TV on August 24.