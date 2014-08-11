CBS Moves Indianapolis Affiliation to Tribune's WTTV-TV

NEW YORK—CBS Corp. and Tribune Broadcasting announced a comprehensive, long-term agreement that renews their existing affiliation agreements and gives the network a new home in the Indianapolis market on Tribune Broadcasting’s WTTV-TV.

Under terms of the agreement, the CBS affiliate in the Indianapolis area will move from LIN Media’s WISH-TV (Ch. 8) and begin broadcasting on WTTV (Ch. 4) on Jan. 1, 2015.

With the CBS affiliation, WTTV becomes the new home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts beginning in 2015. The station will also broadcast other live sports, including NCAA football and basketball games.

The agreement also includes early renewals for four Tribune Media-owned CBS affiliates: WREG-TV in Memphis, Tenn.; WHNT-TV in Huntsville, Ala; KFSM-TV in Ft. Smith, Ark., as well as a renewal for WTVR-TV in Richmond, Va. In addition, CBS has renewed its affiliation agreement with Dreamcatcher Broadcasting’s Norfolk, Va., WTKR, to which Tribune Broadcasting provides operational support under a shared services agreement.

LIN Media has not yet released a statement about the transfer.