CBS Miami O&O lights up mobile DTV service

WFOR-TV (CBS 4, the CBS owned-and-operated channel in Miami, said that it has begun broadcasting a mobile DTV signal.

The new mobile DTV service gives South Florida viewers access to the station’s live local and network programming via Dyle mobile TV.

“We at CBS 4 are excited to partner with Dyle and make our programming available to people in our market who wish to view our station on a mobile device,” said Adam Levy, VP and general manager, WFOR-TV and WBFS-TV.

A joint statement released by Salil Dalvi and Erik Moreno, co-general managers of the Mobile Content Venture, said the addition of CBS 4 “continues our momentum to provide live TV programming to users across the country….” They also said the MVC footprint will grow further in the coming months.

Dyle mobile TV is part of the media industry’s TV Everywhere effort to make quality content available to authenticated customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

Dyle is operated by the Mobile Content Venture (MCV), a joint-venture of 12 major broadcast groups, including Belo, Cox Media Group, E.W. Scripps, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst Television, Media General, Meredith, Post-Newsweek Stations and Raycom Media, all of which are part of the standalone entity known as Pearl, as well as Fox, ION Television and NBC.