CBS Launches Full-Episode Streaming for iPad, iPhone

NEW YORK -- CBS Corp. is launching a new iPhone and iPad app, offering full-episode streaming of CBS programming from primetime, daytime and late night. The new app further extends the reach of the shows’ audience, providing more flexibility and opportunity for catch-up viewing and opens yet another monetization window for the company’s content.



The CBS App is available for immediate download from the App Store, and offers original and second-screen features for CBS fare such as “NCIS,” “The Good Wife,” “CSI,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “The Young and the Restless,” and “The Late Show With David Letterman,” among others. Daytime and late night programming will be available within 24 hours after initial airing, while most primetime programs will be available on the eighth day after broadcast.



CBS also announced it would introduce similar full-episode streaming apps for all major mobile and tablet platforms later this year, including Android and Windows 8.



“We have been methodically and strategically finding new ways to satiate the appetite for our content on new platforms, while tapping into the tremendous revenue provided by doing so,” said Leslie Moonves, CBS president and CEO. “Our announcement today achieves both of these objectives, while protecting our very healthy current ecosystem. In addition, by making our shows available on all the leading mobile devices out there, we are confident we will bring a whole new set of viewers to the CBS Television Network and build upon our standing as the #1 network in the business.”

“Our online viewers not only want to watch their favorite shows on multiple devices, they want deeper engagement with the programs they love,” said Jim Lanzone, President of CBS Interactive. ”The new CBS App gives them the best of both worlds, letting people watch CBS shows on the best screen available for them, with a host of extra features that give them a richer viewing experience whenever and wherever they tune in.”

The new CBS App will integrate the existing CBS Connect App experience by the start of the fall TV season. At that time, the CBS App will offer: Integrated social feeds; live events that allow fans to engage directly with talent; and second-screen experiences synched to the broadcast with additional content for select shows like “CSI,” “Criminal Minds,” “Hawaii Five-O,” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”



Buick is the official launch partner for the new CBS App, bringing users CBS programming with reduced commercial interruption for the first several weeks after launch.

