CBC Picks Front Porch Digital for Content Management



CBC Television recently acquired DIVArchive, the full-scale content storage management system from Front Porch Digital, to administer their programming library.



DIVArchive offers a highly-scalable, file-based storage environment which can adapt to the needs of CBC as their media collection grows. Also included is a sizeable Avid ISIS storage infrastructure and an Avid Interplay news and post-production platform, designed to automate and speed up common procedures and allow for a large number of users to collaborate on the same project.



The system can manage close to 1 petabyte (equal to 1,000 terabytes, or 1,000,000 gigabytes) of expandable archive content. This volume is roughly equal to 15,000 hours of DNxHD post-production content or 70,000 hours of IMX30 news content.



CBC/Radio-Canada is the national broadcaster of Canada and one of their preeminent cultural institutions. The network offers multiple platforms to its audience through radio, television, Internet and satellite-based outlets from multiple cultural perspectives and in a wide variety of languages. 2011 marks 75 years of service to the Canadian people.



