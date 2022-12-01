CBC Launches Free Streaming Channel CBC News Explore

OTTAWA, Canada—CBC has launched a new free ad-supported TV channel, CBC News Explore. The 24/7 service, which is being billed as offering audiences a new way to discover CBC News by featuring video journalism that takes a step away from breaking news to explain and explore stories beyond the headlines.

Original programs include “About That” hosted by Andrew Chang, a daily half-hour show that takes a closer look at the biggest stories of the day.

The free CBC News Explore stream is available on a number of digital and connected TV platforms including CBC Gem, the CBC News App, CBCNews.ca and The Roku Channel (channel 105 in Canada), with more to be added soon, the public service said.

The service complements CBC News Network, which remains CBC’s 24-hour premium service for live-and-breaking news, available through cable and satellite providers and on CBC Gem.

“Today's launch of CBC News Explore marks an important moment in our evolution, ensuring we will be able to serve more people across Canada whenever, wherever or however they choose to consume our content,” said Susan Marjetti, general manager of CBC News, Current Affairs and Local. “As Canada’s public broadcaster, it is important we are there for people with trusted news and information 24/7 on their platform of choice whether radio, TV, digital or via a streaming channel like this one.”

“While some focus on traditional TV audience numbers as the only measure of success, the real story of how a news organization reaches and grows its audience today is much more complex,” said Brodie Fenlon, editor in chief, CBC News in an Editor’s Blog. “Streaming audiences in Canada are sizable and growing, and hungry for high-quality, fact-based video journalism — just not in the places we’ve traditionally offered TV news. We won’t treat them as an afterthought. While CBC News Network remains our premium live-and-breaking news service, CBC News Explore is an important part of our future to serve Canadians on the platform of their choice.”