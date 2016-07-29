CBC Kicks Off High School Football OTT Show

RALEIGH, N.C.—There will be a new way for North Carolina high school football fans to experience their teams, as Capitol Broadcasting Company has announced it is launching “HighSchoolOT Live,” a weekly, live streamed show that will provide footage of multiple football games from across the region.

“HighSchoolOT Live” will feature a Game of the Week that will offer a multi-camera production, graphics, and game commentary from HighSchoolOT.com Senior Editor Nick Stevens and former high school football coach Wayne Bragg. The in-studio “HighSchoolOT Live” production will offer in-game updates from five other games that week.

Starting Aug. 19, “HighSchoolOT Live” will air every Friday during the regular season from 6:55 p.m. to at least 10 p.m. Fans will be able to see the show on HighSchoolOT.com, HighSchoolOT.com mobile apps, and WRAL OTT apps for Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Audio from the show will be streamed on WCMC-FM 99.9 The Fan.