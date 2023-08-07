Caton Partners with TAG Video Systems on Monitoring

SINGAPORE—IP network transport solution provider Caton Technology has announced a partnership TAG Video Systems that makes TAG’s monitoring solutions available through the Caton Cloud Alliance, a program that encourages third parties to add value and functionality to live transmissions by tightly integrating with Caton Cloud via its APIs.

Caton will demonstrate how the TAG Video Systems multiviewers can be integrated to monitor audio and video quality at the destination, on stand 1.F36 at IBC 2023, RAI Amsterdam (September, 15 to 18).

Caton provides the Media XStream video transport service to broadcasters and users that includes connectivity through the Caton Cloud using AI-based intelligent routing, which provides unparalleled reliability of six nines or better.

As part of the service, Caton provides full visibility of the network metrics so engineers can see the paths and the capacities used. The new partnership with TAG will enhance those monitoring capabilities by offering a flexible multiviewer solution that can accept signals from multiple points and is cloud-native, Canton reported.

It will also incorporate the new TAG Content Matching Technology, which provides a means of comparing any point in the workflow against a user-defined reference. The supervising engineer can see at a glance the audio and video quality at the receiver and be notified of any issues in the transmission, the companies said.

“With Caton Cloud, our customers can call up the highest quality transmission, from anywhere to anywhere, using the public internet,” said Michael Yang, senior vice president at Caton Technology. “We extend our services using published APIs, and through the Caton Cloud Alliance we make it very easy to integrate additional services upstream and downstream. Perceived signal quality is obviously of vital importance to our users, which is why we welcome TAG Video Systems as our first technology partner.”

“We have a comprehensive suite of solutions for monitoring, probing and data driven analytics, which further inform the visual and audible monitoring through our multiviewer displays and system UI,” added Michael Demb, vice president of product strategy at TAG Video Systems. “It is a natural fit for Caton and its transformational approach to IP content delivery, and we look forward to continuing collaboration and more business success.”

Caton Technology and TAG Video Systems are already working with broadcasters and content owners on implementing video and audio monitoring alongside network monitoring, as part of the service-based Media XStream offering. For more information visit catontechnology.com