Catherine Gonzalez Pack Joins LTN Global As SVP Of Operations

COLUMBIA, Md.—Catherine Gonzalez Pack has been named senior vice president of operations by LTN Global.

Gonzalez Pack has more than 20 years of broadcast operations experience. In her last role, she led sports and special events operations at DirecTV and AT&T, the company said.

Coming to LTN, Gonzalez Pack will help the company deepen its commitment and focus on delivering customer-centric solutions, support and operational excellence, it said.

“The digital revolution we’re experiencing in the sports and entertainment industry brings both exciting opportunities and complex challenges for media organizations,” said LTN co-founder and executive chairman Malik Khan. “LTN is at the forefront of this paradigm shift, so we’re excited for Catherine to help us lead the charge. Catherine has a wealth of outstanding industry experience and will be crucial in assisting LTN’s customers as they navigate a new era in broadcasting.”