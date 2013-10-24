Casablanca Online Relies on For-A Tech

MV-1620HS



CYPRESS, CALIF.—Brazil’s Casablanca Online recently purchased a number of For-A professional video solutions. The order adds to Casablanca’s arsenal of For-A products and includes one HVS-390HS video switcher, three UFM-30FRC frame rate converters, and two MV-1620HS multiviewers, as well as one FA-1010 and five FA-9520 multipurpose signal processors.



The video services provider chose the MV-1620HS multiviewer for use in each of its two new HD OB trucks, which were for major productions of sporting events. The MV-1620HS supports mixed signals from HD-SDI, SD-SDI, or analog composite sources for up to 16 channels.



For-A’s signal processors provide signal transmission, conversion and back-haul of live broadcasts. Casablanca is taking advantage of the FA-9520’s additional functionality as a color corrector, video optimizer, and up/down/cross/aspect converter to meet the demands of its customers, which includes Fox Sports Latin America.