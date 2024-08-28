Carr Welcomes Back Danielle Thumann as Legal Advisor

WASHINGTON, D.C.—FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has announced that Danielle Thumann has rejoined his office as legal advisor. Danielle previously served in this role from March 2021 until July 2023.

“I am very pleased that Danielle Thumann has agreed to return to the FCC and public service by rejoining my office as a Legal Advisor,” commissioner Carr said in a statement. “Danielle brings a broad range of legal and policy expertise to the job, and her prior public service ensures that she will hit the ground running. I look forward to drawing on her counsel and advice once again.”

Danielle rejoins Commissioner Carr’s office following a year in the private sector where she led on state and local government relations matters for a nationwide telecommunications infrastructure provider.

Before her first stint with Commissioner Carr’s office in 2021, Danielle was an Associate Attorney in the Washington, D.C., office of Wilkinson Barker Knauer. After attending the University of Virginia for her undergraduate degree, Danielle earned her J.D. cum laude from the Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law where she was Associate Editor of the Catholic University Law Review. She also earned a certificate from the Columbus School of Law’s Law & Technology Institute.