Carlec Offers Free Online Training for Summa

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND – Carlec Audio has announced that it will offer free online training sessions for its latest audio console, Summa. The training videos will educate operators on the complete use and setup of the console, design philoshipies and general audio engineering principles.

The Summa training course is divided into six modules, each with chapters comprising of short animated videos that can be viewed in or out of sequence. The training course also tracks progress by logging in, preventing users from repeating modules by mistake.

The Summa training videos, along with other training videos, are available at www.carlec.com.