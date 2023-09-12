Canon Unveils RF-Mount Cinema Prime Lenses

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon U.S.A. today introduced its first RF-Mount Cinema Prime Lenses for its Cinema EOS System.

The lenses combine high optical performance for 4K and 8K shooting, cinema-style operation and RF mount communications, the company said.

The first set of seven RF-Mount Cinema Prime Lenses will quickly be followed by a lineup of RF-mount-compatible video production equipment video production of movies, TV and commercials, it said.

The lenses include focal lengths and T stops of: 14mm T3.1, 20mm T1.5, 24mm T1.5, 35mm T1.5, 50mm T1.3, 85mm T1.3, and 135mm T2.2. They are compatible with the Canon COS C70 and EOS R5 C Cinema Cameras, it said.

They enable RF-mount protocol transmission and like the EF-Mount Cinema Prime Lenses, operators can control magnification, chromatic aberration correction, peripheral light correction, and a dual-pixel focus guide via camera body operations, it said.

The new lenses are able to achieve high optical performance suitable for use with 4K and 8K cameras by optimally positioning large-diameter aspherical lens elements and lens elements with anomalous dispersion glass. Their compatibility with the full-frame large-format sensor, bright T stop values and 11-blade iris helps produce a shallow depth of field for subjects, natural round blurring and soft image expressions, Canon said.

Unified Cinema EOS color balance throughout the series helps provide consistent color, even when changing lenses.

Designed with the proper level of ring torque, the new lenses allow for the precise and smooth adjustments often needed during cinema productions, it said.

A unified design across the series, including the gear position of the operation ring, the diameter of the lens and the rotation angle (operation angle), enable lenses to be swapped in and out effortlessly without the need to adjust matte boxes or external focus accessories for each lens, it said.

A new coarse surface near the mount provides a comfortable and ergonomic fit in the user’s hand, allowing the lens to be held securely without gripping the operation ring when attaching and detaching different lenses, the company said.