Canon unveils new HD codec for upcoming file-based camcorder

Although it has been tight-lipped about its new file-based camcorder, Canon has unveiled details of the HD codec for a new file-based professional video camera currently under development. The new MPEG-2 HD (4:2:2 P@HL) codec features 1920 x 1080 HD video capture and audio recording. There’s also twice the color data of the HDV format.

Canon is working in cooperation with Adobe Systems, Apple, Avid Technology and Grass Valley to ensure compatibility with their respective editing and processing software programs, to encourage swift adoption of its new MPEG-2 file-based recording codec. The upcoming camcorder, which will include the new codec, is ideally suited for newsgathering, documentary filmmaking and event videography.

MPEG-2 HD compression enables the recording of 1920 x 1080 video. The 4:2:2 color sampling offers twice the volume of color data as the HDV format, providing double the level of color resolution.

The codec makes extensive use of MXF (Material eXchange Format), a widely supported open source file format for the recording of video and audio and metadata, developed to support the latest editing systems used by broadcasters.

At the upcoming NAB convention in April, Canon will demonstrate an end-to-end HD video production workflow, from initial video capture to clip-trimming and final editing, with video clips stored in a file-based recording system and using industry-standard software applications.