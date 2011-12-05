Canon Unveils Latest Super-telephoto Lens



LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y.: Canon U.S.A., Inc., introduces a new-generation of super-telephoto lens, the XJ95x8.6B, which provides a combination of the widest angle of view of any HD field lens presently in the broadcasting industry with an augmented 95x focal range.



Canon says it developed the XJ95x8.6B lens in response to the evolving requirements of live, mobile-location HD productions. Canon’s XJ95x8.6B super-telephoto HD field lens is based upon a new design that is intended to deliver enhanced optical performance and extended operational flexibilities, said Larry Thorpe, Canon U.S.A.’s senior director of sales, Broadcast and Communications division.The lens has a 95x zoom ratio and the widest angle of view (58.3 degrees horizontal at 8.6 mm) of any field lens presently available, according to Thorpe. That combination offers a range of imaging possibilities unachievable with conventional field lenses, he says.



The XJ95x8.6B super-telephoto HD lens provides optical performance that has elevated over previous models, Canon says. The new lens is engineered with many of Canon’s most advanced technologies, including powerful optical design tools, new glass materials, and new exotic optical coatings. Canon’s proprietary large-diameter aspherical lens technology and new glass materials minimize lateral chromatic aberration, monochromatic aberrations, and geometric distortion that have always challenged large focal-length ranges. Significant reduction of these aberrations enhances the superb resolution and contrast in a manner that contributes to the capture of images with superb picture sharpness across the 16:9 HD image plane.



Improved performance in the new XJ95x8.6B super-telephoto HD lens is also provided in the form of operational ease through features such as constant angle focusing system (CAFS), the company says. To help counteract “breathing,” the phenomena known to change picture size/angle of view during a focusing operation, CAFS employs built-in 32-bit microcomputer control, the company says. The lens has improved digital servo systems using 16-bit miniature optical encoders for zoom, iris, and focus that significantly empower the camera operator in terms of ultra-slow to very high-speed zoom, high resolution control of both iris and focus, and highly precise repeatability of zoom and focus operations. Despite its augmented specifications, however, the new XJ95x8.6B remains similar in size and weight to Canon’s XJ86x9.3B/13.5B, facilitating easy panning and tilting operations.



An added benefit of the sophisticated zoom, focus and iris encoders built into the new XJ95x8.6B is the lens’ multiple support for discrete digital encoder outputs, analog outputs, and serial digital outputs, Canon says. That ability to share focus, iris, and zoom-position data makes the XJ95x8.6B compatible with many kinds of digital virtual studio systems; the lens easily adapts to these systems via Canon’s standard 20-pin lens-interface connector.



-- Government Video



