Canon to Release Portable Zoom Lens

Canon will highlight its new Canon HJ15ex8.5B KRSE-V HD portable zoom lens at the NAB Show.



The new lens offers a built-in optical image stabilizer. Configured to deliver stable images even when the camera is subjected to jolts and vibrations, the lens is built with the Vari-Angle Prism image stabilizer technology. The lens weighs in at 4.4 lbs.



Ideally the lens is constructed for diverse demanding outdoor shooting situations due to the stability influenced by the wide range of vibration frequencies. Four stabilization modes are built in to optimize the degree of correction under difficult shooting conditions.



Canon will be at Booth C4325.



