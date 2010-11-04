Canon Reveals Updated RC Cameras



Canon U.S.A. Inc. has recently unveiled two new models from their BU series of three-CCD, pan-tilt, HD camera systems.



The BU-46H outdoor camera now features a 2X digital extender that works with the 20X optical zoom lens and a newly designed Night Mode function. When operating in Night Mode, shutter speed is slowed down to a minimum of 1/4 (60i, 30F) or 1/3 (50i, 25F, 24F), thereby increasing camera sensitivity. The BU-46H clocks in at 17 kg. (about 37 lbs.).



The BU-51H indoor camera includes all the same new features as the BU-46H, as well as an adjustable, built-in microphone. With a maximum noise level of NC30, the mic inclusion was designed where quiet operation is crucial, like recital halls, lecture rooms and auditoriums. The BU-51H weighs 11 kg. (about 24 lbs.).



Key features left in from previous models include three 1/3-inch (1.67 million-pixel) CCD sensors (1440 H x 1080 V), an advanced auto focus function and image stabilizer technology. Both cameras can operate in automatic or manual mode and can pan, tilt, and zoom simultaneously with up to 32 preset coordinates.



