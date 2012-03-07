Canon Reveals EOS 5D Mark III DSLR



LAKE SUCCESS, NY.: Canon, U.S.A., Inc. has announced the release of the newest generation of their EOS camera.



The EOS 5D Mark III Digital SLR Camera is a step up from the Mark II model, and comes out during the 25th anniversary of Canon’s EOS camera system.



The Mark III features a 22.3 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, 61-point high density reticular Autofocus system, a DIGIC 5+ imaging processor and continuous shooting speed of 6 frames per second, as well as improved weather resistance.



Enhancements for videographers include better noise reduction, longer recording times and a built-in headphone jack for audio monitoring.



The original EOS line debuted in March of 1987 with the EOS 650 SLR and EF lenses.