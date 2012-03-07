Canon Reveals EOS 5D Mark III DSLR
LAKE SUCCESS, NY.: Canon, U.S.A., Inc. has announced the release of the newest generation of their EOS camera.
The EOS 5D Mark III Digital SLR Camera is a step up from the Mark II model, and comes out during the 25th anniversary of Canon’s EOS camera system.
The Mark III features a 22.3 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, 61-point high density reticular Autofocus system, a DIGIC 5+ imaging processor and continuous shooting speed of 6 frames per second, as well as improved weather resistance.
Enhancements for videographers include better noise reduction, longer recording times and a built-in headphone jack for audio monitoring.
The original EOS line debuted in March of 1987 with the EOS 650 SLR and EF lenses.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox