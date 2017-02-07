Canon Lenses Show Up on Super Bowl Stage

MELVILLE, N.Y.—In the days that have followed Super Bowl LI, the game is being called one of the best ever played, and Canon had a front row seat on the sideline. Canon HD broadcast lenses were employed by the production crew to help deliver the game to television viewers.

Canon’s Canon Professional Services team was also on-site at the game to provide equipment maintenance, equipment loans and technical support.

In addition to providing its HD broadcast lenses, Canon’s EOS DSLR cameras and EF lenses were also used by a number of sideline photographers.