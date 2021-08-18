Canon Launches New 8K Lens and 4K UHD Camcorder

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon U.S.A. has announced the new XF605 4K UHD professional camcorder and the new 8K resolution 10×16 KAS S portable zoom lens for 8K broadcast cameras that feature a 1.25-inch sensor.

The new XF-series professional camcorder is billed as offering broadcast-quality features in a compact and lightweight body.

It has a 1.0-inch CMOS sensor and the ability to record 4K/60p/4:2:2/10-bit/HDR video to dual on-board SD card slots. Equipped with Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF1, the XF605 achieves high-speed and high-accuracy focusing, and is the first XF-series model to include Eye Detection AF, as well as improved face and head detection, enabling more accurate and stable tracking of subjects. The new camcorder also includes new video transmission functionality, making it an ideal tool for broadcast journalists.

Featuring a Canon L-Series lens with 15x zoom, 3-ring operation, a 1.0-inch CMOS sensor, and a DIGIC DV7 image processor, the XF605 allows for the capture of in-camera HDR video. Users also have the ability to leverage a high frame rate of up to 120 FPS when opting for Full HD recording. Canon Log 3 recording is also available, to provide additional color latitude.

Weighing more than 21 ounces less than the XF705, (which is more than a 25% reduction), the XF605’s compact body is also 10% shorter in both length and height and it provides professionals with a more intuitive user experience.

Using the newly released CTM2 mobile app for iOS, the XF605 can connect and transfer recorded video data via cable3 or wirelessly to compatible iOS devices and transfer proxy footage, audio, and metadata to servers at broadcast stations or other locations.

The camcorder also features built-in Wi-Fi/Ethernet connectivity for Browser Remote, IP streaming, and FTP transfer. It is the first XF-series model to feature USB Video Class, allowing use as a webcam without the need for a third party HDMI to USB adapter.

The Canon XF605 4K UHD Professional Camcorder is scheduled to available in mid-October 2021 for an estimated retail price of $4499.00*.

The 8K resolution 10×16 KAS S is a new portable zoom lens for 8K broadcast cameras that feature a 1.25-inch sensor and is designed to tap into the growing demand for ultra-high-resolution video production equipment, especially in such fields as sports broadcasting and documentary filmmaking.

The lens features a fast constant aperture of f/2.8 across the entire zoom range that spans 16mm at the wide end to 160mm at the telephoto end, a zoom magnification of 10x.

This combination of aperture speed and zoom range is ideal for events such as sports and live broadcasting, which often involve frequent changes in focal length, the company said.

The Canon 10×16 KAS S lens is equipped with lens elements such as fluorite, UD lenses, Hi-UD lenses1 and wide-diameter aspherical lenses that help to reduce chromatic aberrations, spherical aberrations and other effects that could diminish image quality.

The lens also features a high-performance digital drive unit powered by the high-resolution 16-bit absolute value encoder digital drive unit that has a proven track record of use with 2/3-inch 4K broadcast zoom lenses. This makes possible high-precision position detection, which is vital for productions that incorporate virtual imaging systems.

The Canon 10×16 KAS S 8K UHD portable zoom lens is scheduled to be available in late October 2021.

For more information about the new lens and camcorder visit usa.canon.com/provideo.