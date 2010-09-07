Canon Intros Two XF-Series Camcorders



Canon U.S.A. Inc. unveiled the new Canon XF105 and XF100 Professional Camcorders for mobile HD video capture in a compact form factor. As Canon’s smallest professional camcorders, the new XF105 and XF100 utilize the same Canon XF Codec featured in the Canon XF305 and XF300, introduced earlier this year. The Canon XF Codec is an MPEG-2 4:2:2 50Mbps codec used for high-definition image quality, full nonlinear editing (NLE) systems compatibility and efficient, robust workflow.



These camcorders include in-camera features enabling the easy set-up and capture of high-definition 3D video when two XF105 or XF100 camcorders are paired, as well as Canon’s built-in infrared low-light feature enabling the capture of HD video in complete darkness. Both models record to Compact Flash cards and feature hot-swappable card slots for maximum performance. Differentiating the two models are industry-standard HD-SDI output and genlock in/SMPTE time code (in/out) terminals available on the Canon XF105. The XF105 and XF100 camcorders are ideal for electronic newsgathering, documentary and independent filmmaking and event videography.



“Whether used as a companion to the XF305 or XF300, or as a standalone camcorder, the XF105 and XF100 are geared for a wide range of applications where high image quality, extreme portability and efficient workflow are of the utmost importance,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, executive vice president and general manager, Consumer Imaging Group, Canon U.S.A. “And with true stereoscopic 3D production and infrared recording capabilities, they allow users to expand into new markets.”



The Canon XF105 and XF100 Professional Camcorders feature a Canon 10x HD Zoom lens, which provides the mobility and optical performance. Each model includes a Canon Full HD 1920 x 1080 CMOS image sensor and the new Canon XF Codec for extreme color detail required for accurate chroma-keying, color-grading and compositing for digital filmmaking. For finer transitions in tone and color, 4:2:2 color sampling offers twice the color resolution of HDV and other 4:2:0 formats. And to maximize compatability with existing industry infrastructure, video, audio and metadata are combined in an MXF File Wrapper, a widely supported open-source format. The Canon XF Codec is currently compatible with software programs widely used within the video production and broadcast industries including those available from Adobe, Apple, Avid, and Grass Valley.



