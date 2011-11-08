Canon Intros Digital Cinema Camera, Lenses Designed for TV and Motion Picture Production

Canon's new Cinema EOS system

Canon's new Cinema EOS system--including two cameras and seven lenses--targets the motion picture and television production, and builds on the 5D Mark II DSLR camera, a product that has gained immense popularity among filmmakers, used to shoot features such as "Like Crazy" and "For Lovers Only" and sequences in "Iron Man 2" and the upcoming "Red Tails."



"Reflecting upon the achievements that Canon EOS Digital SLRs have had in the industry thus far," says Fujio Mitarai, Chairman and CEO, Canon Inc., "we are confident the new Cinema EOS series products will bring that success to a whole new level."



Canon introduced the EOS C300/C300 PL interchangeable-lens digital cinema camera, as well as a next-generation digital SLR camera--still in development--that features a 35 mm full-frame CMOS sensor supporting the recording of 4K video. Canon also introduced seven new 4K EF Cinema lenses--four zoom lenses and three single-focal-length models.



The Canon EOS C300/C300 PL, using a Super 35 mm-equivalent approximately 8.29-megapixel CMOS sensor, is available in two models: the EOS C300, equipped with an EF lens mount for compatibility with Canon's interchangeable EF lens lineup; and the EOS C300 PL, offering a PL lens mount for use with industry-standard PL lenses.



The Canon EOS C300 is scheduled to be available in late January 2012 for an estimated list price of $20,000, while the Canon EOS C300 PL is scheduled to be available in late March 2012 for an estimated list price of $20,000.



The EF Cinema lens lineup includes four zoom lenses covering a zoom range from 14.5 mm to 300 mm--two models each for EF and PL lens mounts--and three single-focal-length lenses for EF mounts. All seven lenses are capable of delivering 4K optical performance and offer compatibility with the Super 35 mm-equivalent image format. The three single-focal-length EF lenses can be used with cameras equipped with 35 mm full-frame sensors.



The Canon CN-E14.5-60mm T2.6 L S (EF mount) lens and the Canon CN-E14.5-60mm T2.6 L SP (PL mount) lens are scheduled for late January 2012 availability for an estimated list price of $45,000 each. The Canon CN-E30-300mm T2.95-3.7 L S (EF mount) and Canon CN-E30-300mm T2.95-3.7 L SP (PL mount) lens are scheduled for late March 2012 availability for an estimated list price of $47,000 each.



"Canon's debut in the film and TV production industry provides a tremendous opportunity to enter into a thriving market," adds Mitarai.



