Canon Introduces Lens Modification Kits

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon USA this week announced the CINE-SERVO 17-120 KLL/P1 0.8mm and 25-250mm KLL/PI 0.8mm cinema modification kits.

The lens modification kits can be installed at a Canon Factory Service Center by certified technicians who will remove the Drive Unit and install industry-standard 0.8mm ring gearing for focus, zoom and iris.

The modification enables users to integrate the lenses more seamlessly into any cinema-style production. Users can expect the same image quality and overall user experience of the original CINE-SERVO 17-120mm and CINE-SERVO 25-250mm cinema lenses, the company said.

The Canon CINE-SERVO 17-120mm and CINE-SERVO 25-250mm cinema lenses offer 4K optical performance. They use ultra-low dispersion glass and a large-diameter aspherical lens. Combined with Canon’s unique optical design technology, these components work to help correct color fringing and limit chromatic aberration during operation. The lenses feature Canon’s warm color science and an 11-blade aperture that produces a beautiful, smooth bokeh, it said.

The CINE-SERVO 25-250mm features a built-in extender that stretches the zoom range 375mm and allows for full-frame sensor coverage with only a stop of difference in light loss. Both compact and lightweight, the lenses were designed to be rugged and durable. They are available in EF and PL mount.

The kits are scheduled for immediate availability and have an estimated price of $1,100 for labor and parts.