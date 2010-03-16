Canon HD telephoto lenses capture arena-style worship

Trinity Fellowship Church (TFC) in Amarillo, TX, enhances its worship experience with large-screen HD video image magnification of services and sermons in the church’s new 4000-seat “in the round” sanctuary.

Essential to providing video support are volunteer camera operators from the congregation who must capture tight, steady telephoto shots of dynamic preachers moving about the stage as they speak. Confronted with the challenge of maintaining sharp focus while tracking these movements, TFC outfit its four HD cameras with Canon DIGISUPER XJ86x9.3B AF long-zoom Auto Focus HD lenses with image stabilization.

Canon developed its Auto Focus technology to help camera operators to maintain exact focus while simultaneously contending with normal operational considerations of lens-camera framing, panning and tilting, said Larry Thorpe, national marketing executive of Canon’s Broadcast and Communications Division.