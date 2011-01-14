Canon HD lenses onboard new CSP production trucks

CSP Mobile Productions, a Maine-based remote production company specializing in college sports coverage, has selected 19 HD lenses from Canon for its two newest 53f. mobile production vehicles. The trucks, the HD-1 expando and HD-3 straight vehicles, will share two XJ100x9.3B (the world’s first triple-digit HD zoom lens), four XJ86x9.3B, and five XJ72x9.3B long-zoom Canon HD field lenses, as well as eight HJ22ex7.6B portable HD ENG lenses.

The new trucks will be used for the production of a year-round schedule of college sports in 720p primarily for ESPN and ESPN2.

CSP Mobile Productions’ XJ100x9.3B and XJ86x9.3B HD lenses both include Canon’s proprietary Image Stabilizer technology. They also feature Canon’s specialized multilayer coatings on each optical element, a computer-aided lightweight design, heightened long-range zoom capabilities, and the HD optical precision.

All of these long-field HD zoom lenses also use Canon’s second-generation digital servo systems for improved ease-of-operation and superb tactile control of zoom, iris and focus, precision repeatability of settings, and microcomputer compensation of lens-focus breathing (the inadvertent alteration of field-of-view when operating the focus control).