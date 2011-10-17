Canon goes Hollywood

Coinciding with a planned digital cinema camera launch in November, Canon U.S.A. has established a new Professional Technology and Support Center in Hollywood, CA, located on the Sunset Gower Studio lot. Canon joins Japanese camera manufacturers Panasonic and Sony in setting up a local product support, research, service and training facility that caters to the TV and motion picture production community.

The new Canon Hollywood Professional Technology and Support Center offers still and motion imaging camera customers direct sales support and a fully certified technical staff, according to Yuichi Ishizuka, executive vice president and general manager, Imaging Technologies and Communications Group, Canon U.S.A.

Investing in the facility — and the supposed introduction of a new single-sensor digital camera that acquires 4K (and above) resolution images — signals a renewed commitment on the part of Canon to the film and television production community beyond lenses.

Canon said the center would also serve as a training and R&D facility that will help design future digital imaging and production products based on customer feedback.

To encourage its use by the community, the company said that established cinematographer guilds, unions or organizations affiliated with film and television production are encouraged to inquire about hosting seminars, events and industry gatherings as well. It will also host Canon Live Learning workshops — fee-based seminars for professionals and enthusiasts.

Product repair services for Canon professional products will available by the end of the year. On-site repair technology includes two camera body and lens adjustment rooms — using Canon’s latest adjustment and calibration equipment — a local spare parts inventory (something every production crew values) and repair staff.

Canon currently maintains customer (consumer and professional products) service and support facilities in Irvine, CA; Jamesburg, NJ; and Newport News, VA, as well as five broadcast lens service centers located strategically throughout the United States.