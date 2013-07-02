Canon EOS 70D DSLR Steps Up Auto Video Focus

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon has introduced the EOS 70D Digital SLR camera with a new feature that the company claims can acquire video rivaling the quality of a professional camcorder.



The camera features a 20.2 megapixel APS-C Canon CMOS sensor and Canon’s DIGI 5+ Image Processor. The company says its new Dual Pixel CMOS AF system allows for instant and precise focusing of video as well as still images. The new CMOS sensor allows all of the effective pixels to perform both still imaging and phase-detection AF simultaneously to achieve “dramatically improved” AF performance over competing EOS cameras during Live View shooting and when shooting video.



Compared with Canon’s conventional Live View AF systems, Dual Pixel CMOS AF realizes shorter focusing times, exceptional tracking performance and smoother autofocusing during video shooting. Because Live View shooting can be used in a manner similar to using the camera’s viewfinder, the Canon says its fast and smooth AF performance allows users to concentrate more attention on the subject and composing the photo when shooting. Dual Pixel CMOS AF also supports 103 models of EF lenses (including many earlier models).



Along with Dual Pixel CMOS AF System, the EOS 70D also includes Movie Servo AF, both of which provide continuous phase-detection AF during video recording for quick and accurate focus tracking of moving subjects in the central 80 percent of the imaging area.



The EOS 70D also includes a built-in wireless transmitter that allows users to download and share camera footage to iOS or Android-based smartphones and tablets, via the EOS Remote app from the Apple Store or Google Play. The app also allows users to remotely control aperture, shutter speed and ISO from their smartphone.



The EOS 70D will be available in September with an MSRP of $1,199 (body only), $1,349, bundled with an EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 STM lens, or $1,549, bundled with the EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens.