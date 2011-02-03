Canon Captures the Big Game



Game Creek Video, who will provide coverage of this year’s Super Bowl XLV, announced plans to use long-zoom lenses from Canon for all telephoto shots.



The company’s 100-times XJ100x9.3B long-zoom HD lenses will be mounted on all of the 18 fixed-position Sony HD field cameras. Portable cameras will use a mixture of the HJ22ex7.6B and HJ11x4.7B ENG-style lenses, and HJ21ex7.5B portable EFP lenses. According to Canon, the XJ100x9.3B is the industry’s first triple-digit long-zoom HD field lens.



“To my knowledge this is the first time that the Super Bowl has been done where all of the large box lenses were 100-bys, so it’s a great accomplishment for our company – and for Canon as well – that these lenses are in such demand and so sought after by the production teams that we deal with,” says Pat Sullivan, president of Game Creek Video.



Coverage of the big game is expected to reach over 100 million viewers.



