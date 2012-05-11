Canford audio acquires Enclosure Systems rack and systems company

Canford announced it has acquired the brand Enclosure Systems (ES), based in Borough Green Kent, UK, and will take over manufacture and distribution of the firm’s products. Enclosure Systems builds a range of high quality racks and accessories and is well known by broadcast systems integrators and others in the audio and video installations markets.

Canford will retain and develop the core products and will maintain continuity with existing ES customers and markets while expanding the brand’s reach further into the broadcast and installer sectors. Chas Luchford, ES’s Sales Manager is moving over to join Canford and will retain the ES portfolio.

The ES range includes the extensive 262 series of full size 19in rack cabinets and the more specialist products such as the 501 Credenza “open rack” series. Canford will also continue to offer the wide range of ES wall-mounted rack cabinets including the 401, 404 and 408 series.

The product acquisition enables Canford to strengthen its position in core markets and provides leverage to provide further brand exposure and expand into the ever more closely associated IT and network infrastructure sectors. The acquisition of the Enclosure Systems brand is part of Canford’s expansion strategy announced 12 months ago.