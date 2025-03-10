Canela Media Selects Brightcove to Power Streaming Service

BOSTON—Brightcove has announced that Canela Media is using Brightcove’s technologies to power its streaming operations.

Reaching more than 60 million uniques, Canela Media delivers content to U.S. Hispanic audiences. The company has more than 35,000 hours of content and has launched a AVOD platform Canela.TV. They selected Brightcove to further expand their reach and ad revenue, the companies reported.

“Brightcove is a leader in the space so expanding our relationship was a natural choice. Brightcove’s modular, API-driven architecture allows for scalable integrations across their suite of products that can quickly be brought to market as Canela Media expands our vast content offerings,” said Peter Gonzalez, CTO at Canela Media.

Gonzalez added that Canela is “already taking advantage of Brightcove’s server-side ad insertion (SSAI), video transcoding, and content distribution capabilities to expand our reach and engagement with viewers. Speed to market is essential and Brightcove’s scalable and proven capabilities, backed by expert professional services, are helping Canela add new features to our Direct-to-Consumer applications, fostering innovation that delights our viewers.”

For more information, visit Brightcove.com .