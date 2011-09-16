Canal+ selects Thomson

Thomson Video Networks announced that Canal+ Overseas has begun a migration to Thomson technology for its digital head-end serving Indian Ocean territories. The newly equipped platform, located in Boulogne, France, near Paris, will be rolled out by November 2011, transmitting 90 SD and HD channels, all encoded in MPEG-4 format.

Canal+ Overseas is replacing its existing infrastructure with a combination of Thomson Video Networks products, including ViBE EM2002 dual-channel SD encoders, ViBE EM3000 HD encoders, and NetProcessor 9030 multiplexers. In 2012, Canal+ will upgrade to Thomson's new ViBE EM4000 multichannel HD encoder.

Canal+ Overseas, a subsidiary of the leading French pay-TV operator Canal+ Group, is the largest French-language operator in the French Overseas Territories and Africa, and provides more than 300 channels to viewers in the Caribbean, Indian Ocean, and Pacific regions.