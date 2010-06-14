Canadian sports broadcaster adds Front Porch Digital storage management

Canada's The Score Television Network has deployed the Front Porch Digital's DIVArchive content storage management system.

The system enables the transfer of SD and HD content from ingest to editing, archive and playout. In addition, the workflow at the 24/7 English-language sports television service relies on Front Porch Digital's DIVAdirector media asset management system to track, browse, identify and quickly access sports video content for production purposes.

At The Score, the system manages server-based content storage and transfer between Grass Valley editing suites, archive and playout. DIVAdirector enables The Score producers to identify desirable clips and send the associated essence files to Aurora for editing. The system's partial file restore (PFR) feature allows an editor to call back only the footage needed rather than a whole file.