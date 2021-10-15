Canadian Sports Betting Network Selects Bitcentral FUEL To Power Channel

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.—Canadian sports betting broadcast network Parleh TV has chosen Bitcentral’s FUEL video management and distribution platform to power its newly launched service.

Since June, sports fans who bet have turned to the free, ad-supported television channel for daily shows and segments offering must-watch content in an easy, lean-back way so viewers can curate content streams they find relevant.

Owned by The Parleh Media Group, Parleh TV is pursing the strategy of engaging viewers in longer viewing sessions and generating more opportunities for ad and sponsorship revenue. Parleh TV is a non-stop service that will cover the biggest sporting events for Canadians and offer content, such as “Parleh Today,” “Parleh Picks,” “Footy Talks,” “Five A Side,” “Fast Money EPL” and “Spreadzies.” “Puck Talks” debuted Oct. 12 to coincide with the start of the NHL regular season. The service will also cover pop culture and betting education.

“We started The Parleh to help make sports betting fun for fans. FUEL has helped us accelerate taking this to a whole new level with Parleh TV,” said Parleh Media Group President Kevin Kennedy.

“FUEL provides our team with all the tools we need to turn our loyal fans into engaged viewers while creating new revenue opportunities. As we enter this new phase in digital video that brings us closer to broadcast levels of quality and viewer experience, Bitcentral’s depth of expertise is invaluable to power our quantum leap in engagement,” he said.

Bitcentral’s FUEL video management and distribution platform enables broadcasters, digital publishers and media companies to unify different types of video content, including VOD, live and advertising into a single live broadcast-quality stream. It uses automated, dynamic playlists to manage, publish and monetize large volumes of content, Bitcentral said.

“Our FUEL solution will deliver a broadcast quality user experience to The Parleh viewers and provide a scalable platform for the syndication of The Parleh content across many channels,” said Greg Morrow, general manager of FUEL.

Parleh.tv is available in Canada now at http://parleh.tv .