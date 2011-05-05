Camera Corps unveils CC-3D Universal RCP

Camera Corps demonstrated its new CC-3D Universal RCP and Multi Camera Keypad with its Q-Ball compact HD/SD camera head at the 2011 NAB Show.

The CC-3D Universal RCP enables six cameras of various makes and models to be controlled remotely from a single panel. Equally suitable for 3- and 2-D productions, it enables two stereoscopic rigs to be controlled on a paired-camera basis to maintain predetermined adjustment offsets between left and right cameras or as individual cameras.

Camera Corps' Multi Camera Keypad increases from five to 96 the number of remote camera heads that can be operated via the company's joystick control, mini joystick control or CCU panel. Fully compatible with a wide range of cameras, including the Camera Corps Q-Ball robotic pan/tilt/zoom camera, it allows large remote camera systems to be manipulated in a limited space.