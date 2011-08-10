Camera Corps Expands into new 12,000 square foot HQ



BYFLEET, U.K.: Camera Corps Ltd. announced its expansion into new premises at Byfleet, Surrey.



“Our new headquarters are on the site of the old Brooklands motor racing circuit and just five miles from our former location,” said Camera Corps founder and Managing Director Laurie Frost. “We now have nearly double the space we had before, 12,000 square feet, to accommodate 16 staff and a huge inventory of equipment.



“The new premises provide us with room to assemble large systems that are used to handle major sports events such as the Olympics and the World Cup. That includes long-run camera tracks which we formerly had to assemble offsite from our previous headquarters building at Shepperton. We are also expanding our own manufacturing facility to meet the very high demand for Q-Ball remote pan/tilt/zoom heads.



“Equally important, we can now provide parking for customers and staff adjacent to the actual building. And we are still within easy reach of the U.K. motorway network and Heathrow airport.”



New address of Camera Corps is Unit 2, 111 Chertsey Road, Byfleet, Surrey KT14 7AX, U.K.



