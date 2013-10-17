Calrec Makes Fourth Sale to CSP Mobile Productions

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. —CSP Mobile Productions has purchased its fourth audio console from Calrec Audio.



The Maine-based company is installing an Artemis Light console in its new HD truck. The truck, which debuts Dec. 1, will cover live entertainment and sports, including MLS, NBA and college basketball, NHL and college hockey, football, Major League Baseball, and Major League Lacrosse games.



“We’re adding another truck because we’re stretched to capacity with the three HD trucks we already have. We’ve had such a good experience with our other Calrec consoles that it made sense to choose Calrec again,” said Len Chase, CSP Mobile president and co-owner. “Besides that, some of our biggest clients prefer Calrec equipment. We also needed a console that was user-friendly for the freelancers that we use in the market every day. Because Calrec is pretty much a standard for the industry, freelancers already know how to operate the consoles.”



CSP Mobile is installing a 56-fader Artemis Light console with a 72 x 48 analog, 64 x 64 AES, and 512 x 512 MADI I/O configuration. The truck is a 53-foot expando designed for up to seven eight-channel EVS servers, 16 cameras, and 28 frame syncs. The desk will route audio signals for live broadcasts, including all announcers, replay audio, graphics audio, music, and live effects. The Artemis Light will add flexibility for I/O configuration.



Its software will also enable CSP Mobile to configure a familiar layout on the desk via the touch screen in to align with whatever systems its clients use.



Calrec partner Studio Consultants Inc. handled the sale and will provide ongoing technical support.