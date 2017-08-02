Calrec Finds Spot on F&F Productions’ GTX-18 Truck

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND—F&F Productions’ GTX-18 4K HDR production truck has enlisted Calrec Audio’s Artemis Beam system to provide the sound for its productions. This was put on display during the truck’s maiden production of a recent UFC fight between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.

The Artemis Beam on the GTX-18 features 64 faders and uses Calrec’s Bluefin2 FPGA technology, with 13 Calrec Hydra2 I/O devices and eight MADI I/O units for fiber-based signal transport. One I/O box is deployed in a booth kit that can be set up anywhere on location to deliver audio feeds from announcers. Other I/O units are part of stage boxes for use in live entertainment venues. The truck’s audio engineer is able to use the Artemis to store all of the settings and mix the sound from the booth.

F&F Productions had previously used Calrec technology on its GTX-15 production truck.

The GTX-18, along with its Artemis Beam system, will also be on hand to help cover the 2017 PGA Championship in Charlotte, N.C.