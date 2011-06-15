Calrec Artemis Consoles Deployed by Mobile TV Group



HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K.: Calrec Audio announced that Mobile TV Group will install Calrec Artemis consoles with Bluefin2 high-density signal processing in their forthcoming new mobile units--29HDX and 30HDX. The Artemis consoles will provide sports production services primarily for major professional and college sports in the Rocky Mountain and Pittsburgh regions.



Built on the same architecture as the Calrec Apollo console, the smaller Artemis is powered by Calrec’s proprietary Bluefin2 HDSP, which enables it to offer substantial resources at multiple sample rates. The Hydra2 network uses high-capacity 8192 x 8192 crosspoint routers while making available multiple I/O units to provide analog, AES, MADI, SDI, and Dolby E formats. All rely on copper or fiber connectivity, and can be fitted with GPIO cards.



More Artemis features are a second compressor/limiter in each channel, 70-plus minutes of assignable delay, and three independent APFL systems to enable use by more than one operator. Calrec engineers have designed the desk’s infrastructure to ensure that every function is available to the user at all times.



The Mobile TV Group operates one of the United States’ largest fleets of mobile production units, equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. With the nation’s highest percentage of HD trucks, MTVG provides mobile units for more than 4,000 sports and entertainment events each year.



