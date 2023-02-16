Cadent Partners with Google Clean Room Technologies
Cadent Aperture platform and Google Cloud platform integration brings interoperability to CTV advertising and enable privacy-safe TV ad targeting
NEW YORK—The advanced TV ad platform Cadent has announced a new clean room integration with Google Cloud that will improve workflows for clients while ensuring privacy, with controls in place for data storage and movement.
“Given our partnership and shared clients, it’s fitting that Google is our first partner to join our clean room integration marketplace for advertisers,” said Mari Tangredi, senior vice president, audience solutions, at Cadent. “As an independent platform, Cadent integrates with best-in-class partners to provide our clients with the interoperability they need for a seamless experience.”
The partnership will expand Cadent's integrations across the advanced TV ecosystem, creating new opportunities for advertisers at a time when anti-tracking changes and channel fragmentation are making it harder to execute comprehensive, targeted TV ad strategies.
Being a Google Cloud Build Partner will allow the Cadent Aperture Platform to provide the access and interoperability that clients need to onboard, build and deploy audiences for activation anywhere, at scale, in a fully secure environment, the companies said.
In addition, Cadent’s Aperture Audience Studio and Viewer Graph combined with Google Cloud and Clean Room infrastructure allows shared major broadcast media and national programmer clients to onboard, build and deploy audiences to Google Ad Manager or other platforms in a privacy-preserving manner.
More information about the Cadent Aperture Platform is available here.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.