Cadent Partners with Google Clean Room Technologies

NEW YORK—The advanced TV ad platform Cadent has announced a new clean room integration with Google Cloud that will improve workflows for clients while ensuring privacy, with controls in place for data storage and movement.

“Given our partnership and shared clients, it’s fitting that Google is our first partner to join our clean room integration marketplace for advertisers,” said Mari Tangredi, senior vice president, audience solutions, at Cadent. “As an independent platform, Cadent integrates with best-in-class partners to provide our clients with the interoperability they need for a seamless experience.”

The partnership will expand Cadent's integrations across the advanced TV ecosystem, creating new opportunities for advertisers at a time when anti-tracking changes and channel fragmentation are making it harder to execute comprehensive, targeted TV ad strategies.

Being a Google Cloud Build Partner will allow the Cadent Aperture Platform to provide the access and interoperability that clients need to onboard, build and deploy audiences for activation anywhere, at scale, in a fully secure environment, the companies said.

In addition, Cadent’s Aperture Audience Studio and Viewer Graph combined with Google Cloud and Clean Room infrastructure allows shared major broadcast media and national programmer clients to onboard, build and deploy audiences to Google Ad Manager or other platforms in a privacy-preserving manner.