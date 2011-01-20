Cache-A moves into solid-state storage with acquisition of JDV Solutions

Looking to gain a strong foothold in solid-state storage technologies, Morgan Hill, CA-based Cache-A, a supplier of network-attached, tape-based archive appliances, has agreed to acquire the intellectual property and assets of JDV Solutions, located in Westminster, CO, which specializes in enterprise-class data storage server systems that leverage solid-state drives.

Running on Macs, PCs and Linux/Unix computers, Cache-A’s archive systems use LTO-4 and LTO-5 tape drives integrated into networked storage systems that give users the ability to transfer their content to secure, portable data tape cartridges.

One of JDV Solutions’ latest products, the DataPool SSD storage server, features the Intel Xeon processor and is designed around JDV’s high-performance computing (HPC) SSDs. The NAS/SAN unified storage appliance is configurable with up to 2TB of storage in a single 1RU chassis and provides greater than 500MB/s sustained data rates.

Ken Fuhrman, software engineer and president and CEO of JDV Solutions, has joined Cache-A as vice president of engineering and operations. He has worked with Cache-A over the past few years in the development of its archive appliances and assisting in large customer installations.

The companies said the acquisition enables Cache-A to develop new tiers of managed storage and provide even broader archive solutions for the professional media and entertainment industry. The first of these new products will be seen at this year’s NAB convention in April.

Prior to JDV Solutions, Fuhrman founded Evolving Video Technologies, which he later sold to Vizrt, and has held senior engineering positions with Hughes Aircraft and Ampex. Furman also founded Interact-TV, which developed Home Entertainment Servers, one of the first large-capacity/low-cost storage solutions for the consumer electronics industry.