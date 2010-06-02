Cablevision adds Univision, Telefutura in HD



Spanish-speaking cable viewers living in the nation's largest DMA (New York City) and surrounding environs can now receive two more channels in HD — providing they can subscribe to Cablevision services.



Univision HD and Telefutura HD have been added to Cablevision's basic HD tier of services. Cablevision's markets includes portions of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.



Cablevision said it now offers its subs more than 100 HD channels — which would be somewhat more channels (versus "choices") than most other cablers currently provide, but not as many as the two major satellite firms, DirecTV and Dish Network.



Univision said it's by far the most-viewed Spanish-language broadcast network in America, covering about 95 percent of all U.S. Hispanic TV households. TeleFutura Network, it said, penetrates more than 85 percent of Hispanic homes.



Hispanics now represent the largest ethnic minority in the United States, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.



Cablevision has assigned Univision HD to ch. 6, 8, 18, 705 or 706 (depending on the local system) — and TeleFutura to ch. 17 or 708.



