Cablevisión Mexico chooses Wohler for HD signal monitoring

Cablevisión Mexico, one of the largest cable TV providers in Mexico, has chosen a suite of Wohler's HD video monitoring equipment to monitor all of its outgoing HD signals.

Wohler's RMT-170e-HD single-screen, SD/HD LCD monitors offer the cable provider a compact monitoring solution with a range of features including multiple inputs, a waveform and vectorscope display, and eight channels of audio bar graph metering. Additionally, Cablevisión Mexico is using Wohler's RMT-200-HD monitors and Touch-It Digital touch-screen video switchers.