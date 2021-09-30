CableLab Subsidiary Kyrio Launches Its First Testing as a Service Offering

LOUISVILLE, Colo.—The CableLabs subsidiary Kyrio has launched its first Testing as a Service offering, FlexTest, which provides device manufacturers with automated, remote, and flexible test capabilities for the full product development lifecycle.

The service is designed to help manufacturers speed up the process of certifying devices in an rapidly changing telecommunications, broadband and media landscape.

Since 2001, Kyrio has certified more than 1500 devices certified, resulting in 2.3 billion units shipped since 2001,

With FlexTest, customers ship a device directly to Kyrio. Devices are then checked in and connected to a test bench. Through our web portal, customers can easily select and schedule specific tests, and review results in real-time. Additionally, these devices can remain with Kyrio for any future testing, such as software updates.

The service gives companies control over testing timelines; provides full visibility of the testing process and real-time access to status and detailed results. Users can also pause testing to troubleshoot your device, rather than waiting until testing is complete.

Kyrio says that this revolutionizes current certification models by reducing friction and allowing customizable and flexible testing at all stages of a product’s lifecycle, thus ensuring validation of hardware and software before and after launch.