C-SPAN To Provide 17 Hours of Live Election-Night Coverage

WASHINGTON, D.C.—C-SPAN has announced that starting on Election Day (Nov. 5) it will provide its most comprehensive election night coverage ever to date.

As part of its plans, C-SPAN will be starting its coverage earlier and will be providing more live coverage than ever before, with 17 hours of nonstop live coverage.

In addition to the presidential race, C-SPAN will focus on the state races which ultimately will decide control of Congress. In partnership with C-SPAN, Spectrum News will also be providing local coverage.

More specifically, C-SPAN, the nonprofit public-affairs television network funded by cable TV operators, said its coverage will include:

Earlier Start Time and Continuous Live Coverage: Programming will begin earlier, at 7 p.m. (ET) on Nov. 5, with in-depth, live coverage continuing through at least noon on Wednesday (Nov. 6).

Programming will begin earlier, at 7 p.m. (ET) on Nov. 5, with in-depth, live coverage continuing through at least noon on Wednesday (Nov. 6). Partnership With Spectrum News: Additional reports from our political news partner with detailed exit poll results and live local coverage from battleground states and states with key Congressional races. Also, Spectrum News+ election coverage will simulcast on C-SPAN2 throughout the night.

Additional reports from our political news partner with detailed exit poll results and live local coverage from battleground states and states with key Congressional races. Also, Spectrum News+ election coverage will simulcast on C-SPAN2 throughout the night. Live and On-Demand Speeches: Access to full victory and concession speeches available for viewing on C-SPAN’s website.

Access to full victory and concession speeches available for viewing on C-SPAN’s website. Interactive Results: Track up-to-the-minute, detailed results for the national campaign down to the congressional district level on C-SPAN.org.

Track up-to-the-minute, detailed results for the national campaign down to the congressional district level on C-SPAN.org. Hosted Coverage: The 17-hour nonstop commercial-free TV coverage will be hosted by C-SPAN's Greta Brawner, Peter Slen, Tammy Thueringer, Pedro Echevarria and John McArdle and produced by C-SPAN Political Editor Nate Hurst. Political experts, including Kirk Bado, Managing Editor of “The Hotline,” and NOTUS reporter Evan McMorris-Santoro, will discuss key races influencing the balance of power in Congress. The production also will incorporate reporters on the ground in battleground states including Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada, with live coverage from campaign headquarters. C-SPAN is expecting to present at least 20 victory and concession speeches from races around the country.

C-SPAN’s election night coverage will be available on C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN.org, the C-SPAN Now app and on C-SPAN’s YouTube page.

More information on its coverage is available here.