Bulgaria's bTV goes file-based with mxfSPEEDRAIL centralized ingest system

MOG Technologies has deployed its mxfSPEEDRAIL system at Bulgarian private broadcaster bTV as part of the migration of bTV’s archive and news production processes to tapeless operation. The broadcaster has installed 15 mxfSPEEDRAIL units for SDI recording, file-based ingest and publishing of media directly from its editing islands.

Working in parallel with mxfSPEEDRAIL S1000, MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL F1000 file-based ingest system provides a centralized approach to automatically ingest any type of media files. After ingest, the files are normalized into the Avid OPAtom format for editing and archive systems. Working in the background to free NLE resources, mxfSPEEDRAIL O1000 publishes the media directly to playout video servers as MXF OP1A files and to bTV’s website as MPEG-4/H.264 files.