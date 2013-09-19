BTX Transforms Control Room at Brooklyn Academy of Music

HAWTHORNE, N.Y. —Brooklyn Academy of Music’s new Fisher performance space by AbelCine is utilizing BTX ProBlox and custom panels. The BTX ProBlox connectors and panels were installed to create flexibility for the institution's video control room by designing a system that can be rapidly mounted and easily transported to different locations within the facility.



Designed as a non-proscenium performance option for both emerging and established artists, the BAM Fisher provides a 250-seat performance space, rehearsal studio, classroom, workshop and office area for departmental and performing arts staff. Its video control room required a complete video control system that could be easily mounted and dismantled in order to adapt rapidly to the requirements of different programs. To connect and disconnect the video infrastructure quickly, AbelCine turned to BTX’s ProBlox and custom panels, which enable fast, simple setups and tear-downs in applications.



Built to bundle signals by combining 16 coax and 26 audio/data/control contacts in a single connector, the ProBlox multiconnector system enables integrators and installers to gain cost-effectiveness and efficiency. Constructed from durable components, the system is custom-configurable, field-terminable and can be used for HDTV, video, VGA, analog/digital audio, control signals or DC power fed to a single location. For further customization to complement any setting, BTX's custom panels are available as standard anodized aluminum wall plates and panels, laminated aluminum color wall plates, formed anodized aluminum plates, and anti-bowing flanged heavy-duty panels. The plates feature a two-layer laminate over the aluminum that can be engraved.



“We are seeing more and more venues where video was never a part of the everyday plan but is suddenly required, making connectivity requirements much more demanding,” said Jonathan Epner, director of strategic accounts at AbelCine. “By using BTX’s ProBlox and custom panels, we were able to offer a solution for the BAM Fisher where user interaction is minimal, thus eliminating the complications associated with connecting equipment on-the-fly. The result is a modular system that can be dismantled, moved, and reassembled with minimal time and effort.”