BT Sport Offering UEFA Finals in 4K, VR

LONDON—As it prepares for its coverage of two of the biggest matches of the year, BT Sport some new viewing experiences for soccer fans.

Once again, BT Sport will offer the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League finals free-to-air online via the BTSport.com video player—also available on the BT Sport app—and on YouTube and the BT Sport Showcase HD TV channel. In addition, BT Sport is debuting 4K and VR coverage of the games.

The UEFA Champions League final, which features Real Madrid playing Juventus, will be available in 360-degree virtual reality through streams on YouTube and the new BT Sport Virtual Reality app. Fans will have access to a 360-degree produced program with commentary and graphics, or their own camera viewpoint.

BT will also show the game in 4K UHD on YouTube and in 4K UHD with Dolby Atmos sound on BT TV.

The UEFA Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax will take place on May 24 in Stockholm. The UEFA Champions League final will be played on June 3 in Wales.